Fighfighters tackle Walsall cannabis factory blaze - with pictures

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze at a cannabis factory above shops in Walsall.

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Photo: @AldridgeFire
The blaze broke out in the property in High Street, Walsall Wood, last night.

Firefighters tweeted:

 

