Fighfighters tackle Walsall cannabis factory blaze - with pictures
Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze at a cannabis factory above shops in Walsall.
The blaze broke out in the property in High Street, Walsall Wood, last night.
Firefighters tweeted:
Blue watch are dealing with a cannabis factory fire in Walsall Wood with @WalsallFire @WestMidsFire #notjustfires @FirefightersUK pic.twitter.com/eFEbDpJpO5— Aldridge Fire (@AldridgeFire) February 11, 2017
Someone's high is our low 😡 Cannabis 'factories' can be very dangerous for our firefighters to enter. Tell the police on 101 and #WeedEmOut https://t.co/y0tqslreE7— West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) February 12, 2017
