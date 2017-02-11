Missing since 1998: Can you help unite Dudley mum Patrica with her new-born granddaughter?

A fresh appeal has been launched to trace a mother from Dudley who has been missing for almost 20 years - and unite her with her new-born grandchild.

West Midlands Police and relatives of Patricia Lashley are asking for new information which could assist the investigation into her disappearance in September 1998.

The mother-of-seven - also known to friends as Pat or Jade - was last seen at her flat in Hall Street, Dudley, but despite extensive enquiries her whereabouts are still unknown.

Patricia, who would now be 51, was known to have links to Newcastle, London, Wales and Scotland.

Her eldest son Sinan, who lives in Glastonbury, Somerset, is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward − and hopes to one day be able to introduce her to his baby daughter Shakira, who was born just before Christmas.

Sinan said: "My last memory of mum was when I was eight-years-old and I was sitting talking to her in my nan’s garden But with each year that passes that memory becomes more faded.

"I would love for mum to meet her granddaughter after all this time; family is so important to us. There is a big hole which can’t be filled even after all this time."

The last description of Patricia is white, 5ft 4ins tall, slim, with mousy brown hair and speaking with a Geordie accent.

She moved to Dudley three years before her disappearance and was known to frequent the No Limits club around that time along with pubs in the area.

Despite officers carrying out a series of searches and trawling a mass of information they are still to trace Patricia, who may also have used the surname Bradford and first names of Jade, Vanessa or Tricia.

Detective Inspector Richard Jones, from Dudley Police, said: "We believe people may remember Pat as she was very well known locally and be able to provide new and important information.

"It may be that she confided in a friend and shared plans for leaving the area. We have not heard from her in over 18 years, she has not appeared on any government systems, claimed any benefits or used any bank accounts.

“We don’t know where she is now and we need the help of the public. The one thing we do know is that Pat’s sister and children were distressed and bewildered by her disappearance and even today still desperately want to know what has happened to her."

Anyone with any information can call the Dudley Neighbourhood Policing Unit on 101 extension 851 3086 or contact Missing People on 116 000.