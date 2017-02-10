80 primary school children moved after electrical box blaze

A primary school has been left without power after an electrical box caught fire in Oldbury.

Smoke was billowing from the link box after it caught fire on the pavement of Wheatley Road at around 11.40am today.

Firefighter Dean Locke took this video of the fire:

Electrical link box fire on Wheatley Road Oldbury. Local residents and school are experiencing problems @Oldburyfire @WestMidsFire pic.twitter.com/wPM8ZbQS2w — Dean Locke (@999dixiedean) February 10, 2017

Around 30 minutes later, Lightwoods Primary School lost power at its Wolverhampton Road site as a result of the blaze and moved around 80 pupils from to its Castle Road East campus as a safety precaution.

Residents living nearby have also been affected.

Three firefighters from Oldbury fire station were sent to the scene at the junction of Wheatley Road and Clent Road, where Western Power Distribution workers have been fixing the electrical fault.

A West Midlands Fire Service Spokesman said: "Local residents and a school have been affected due to an electrical interruption. We sent three firefighters on a brigade response vehicle from Oldbury."

The road was cordoned off to the public as a safety precaution while smoke continued to pour from the link box.