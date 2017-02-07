Amanda Blakeman named as new Deputy Chief Constable of West Mercia Police

Amanda Blakeman was today announced as the new Deputy Chief Constable of West Mercia Police.

DCC Blakeman is being promoted from the post of Assistant Chief Constable, Local Policing, a position she has held permanently since May 2016. She joined West Mercia Police in 1992.

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said: "Following a comprehensive selection process, I am very pleased to welcome Amanda as our new DCC. She brings with her a wealth of experience and operational knowledge. She clearly understands what is required to support the communities of West Mercia."

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: "I am extremely pleased in the Chief's choice. I'm confident that Amanda will do an excellent job for the communities of Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Worcestershire. Amanda was successful in an exceptionally strong field which gives me even greater confidence that she is the right person for the job."

West Mercia Police said timescales for the appointment will be announced shortly.

DCC Blakeman was appointed as the ACC for Local Policing across the Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police alliance in May 2016.

She most recently carried out this ACC role on a temporary basis from October 2014. She then successfully completed the Senior Police National Assessment Centre late 2015 and the Strategic Command Course in 2016.

Her career began with West Mercia in 1992 when, after her initial training, she was posted to Redditch. After eight years as part of 24-hour response policing and neighbourhood policing within Redditch and Worcester in 2003 she was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and then Inspector in 2006.

Within this capacity she undertook the responsibility for the Redditch and Bromsgrove intelligence and proactive functions, as well as being one of the divisional senior investigating officers (SIOs). She then moved to headquarters as a Detective Inspector on the Force Serious and Organised Crime Unit. During this time her work was recognised when she received a National Award from the British Association for Women in Policing for 'Excellence in Performance'.

In 2008 she was promoted to the rank of Chief Inspector, initially being seconded to the Regional Intelligence Unit where she developed the critical processes around identifying and disrupting organised crime groups. She then moved to North Worcestershire where she had the role of Chief Inspector Operations with responsibility for the provision of 24-hour policing services across the territory. During this period she qualified as a firearms commander.

In her own time DCC Blakeman studied for a Bachelor of Science Degree with Honours in Crime and Criminology.

She was promoted to Superintendent in 2011 with responsibility for the Telford and Wrekin policing area. After moving across to headquarters to manage the Protecting Vulnerable People portfolio, in 2013 she was promoted to Chief Superintendent and appointed as the Head of Operational Support for West Mercia Police and Warwickshire Police.

In August 2014 she took on the role of Temporary Assistant Chief Constable for local policing for the Alliance of West Mercia Police and Warwickshire Police before her permanenent appointment in 2016.