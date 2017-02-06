Teenager hit by car in Kidderminster prompting police investigation

A teenager was injured after being hit by a car in Kidderminster prompting a police investigation.

The 17-year-old was hit by a black Vauxhall Astra in Stourbridge Road.

The man was taken to hospital with head injuries.

West Mercia Police today released details of the crash which happened on January 31 at around 11.55pm.

Officers are keen to speak to witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101 referencing 0002S of 31 January