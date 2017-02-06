Man killed after being hit by car in West Bromwich

A man was killed when he was hit by a car in West Bromwich last night.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash, which happened while he was walking in the Hill Top area of the town, West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed today.

Emergency services were called at around 11.25pm and rushed to the scene on New Road, where they found the pedestrian with 'very serious injuries'.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that it would not be possible to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene," said ambulance service spokesman Murray MacGregor.

“The man driving the car was upset but unhurt.”

An ambulance, a paramedic area support officer and the MERIT Trauma Doctor all attended the crash.