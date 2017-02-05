Brierley Hill crash: Woman dies after Pedmore Road smash near Merry Hill

A woman who was seriously injured after ending up underneath a car following a crash has died, police confirmed today.

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the two-car smash happened near Merry Hill.

An appeal has been launched for people inside three other cars seen in the area at the time to come forward to help with the investigation.

Police shut Pedmore Road, in Brierley Hill, near the shopping centre on Friday afternoon.

They were called to the junction with The Gateway at around 2pm to the crash between a black Ford Focus ST and a blue Ford Mondeo.

The 74-year-old woman, who had been travelling in the Mondeo, was taken to hospital with severe head and spinal injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman had been found underneath one of the cars by paramedics who treated her.

Police confirmed she later died from her injuries.

The driver, her 85-year-old husband, also received hospital treatment for minor injuries but was later discharged.

A 23-year-old man, from Brierley Hill, was arrested and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Alan Wood, from West Midlands Police, said: "The investigation is in its early stages and enquiries will continue.

"A number of witnesses have already come forward but I would appeal to anyone else who may have witnessed what happened to contact us.

"I am particularly looking for the occupants of a white Audi TT, a white Citroen DS and a white Seat Ibiza who were travelling along Pedmore Road away from Merry Hill around the time of the collision to contact us.

"They may hold some vital information surrounding this incident.

"The family of the Dudley lady who died are being supported by trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this sad time."

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt Alan Wood or his team at the Regional Collision Investigation Unit on 101 ext 843 6046 or email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk