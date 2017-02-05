BMW car wrecked in fire among 999 call outs for emergency crews

Firefighters sprang into action after a BMW went up in flames in Walsall.

A crew from Bloxwich Fire Station tackled the fire which happened near the Fingerpost pub, in Norton Road, Pelsall.

It was one of a series of call-outs keeping emergency services busy throughout the weekend.

A stretch of the M6 was closed after a crash involving a lorry and car at junction nine for Wednesbury at around 5am yesterday.

The barriers had to repaired and oil cleaned up causing one of the lanes to be shut for just under two hours.

Firefighters were also called to a smash in Manor Road, Smethwick, during the early hours today.

On Saturday, three people had to be taken to hospital after a three car smash.

The three casualties were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, following the crash which took place at around 1.30am.

It happened near the Town Crier pub based on Macdonald Street, Highgate, Digbeth.

Elsewhere drivers faced delays after three cars collided on a busy road in Stafford.

The crash along the A449 in Rising Brook, blocked the road at traffic lights close to the Royal Oak pub on Friday night.

The road was cleared by emergency services by 8pm.