Man dies six days after being hit by car on Cannock Road

A man died six days after being hit by a car near Cannock, police have confirmed.

The man, who is yet to be formally identified, was hit by a silver Hyundai Coupe, in Cannock Road, near to the Bridge Inn, in Hednesford

The crash happened at around 7pm on January 23.

He was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by ambulance.

Staffordshire Police today confirmed the man, believed to be aged in his 50s, died from his injuries on January 29.

No one was arrested after the crash and Staffordshire Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101 and quote incident number 60 of January 23 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.