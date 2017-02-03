Brierley Hill crash: Two people injured in crash which closes Pedmore Road near Merry Hill

A woman was seriously injured after ending up underneath a car following a crash on a busy route near Merry Hill.

Pedmore Road in Brierley Hill was closed near the entrance to the shopping centre following the smash between two cars at around 2pm yesterday - causing traffic chaos in the area.

Medics responded to the injured woman who was thrown from the car.

She was given life-saving care before being taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

An elderly man was also treated for chest pain at the scene before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital.

The Gateway, which leads to Merry Hill, was also closed, causing disruption for shoppers.

Drivers were advised alternative routes as Pedmore Road stayed closed for hours after the crash.

The route is regularly clogged with traffic in the run-up to evening rush hour.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Claire Brown said: "The ambulance crew arrived on scene to find two cars which had been involved in a collision; one woman thought to be from one of the cars involved was found underneath one vehicle and was in a serious condition.

"The ambulance crew quickly administered trauma care to the woman before she was conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

"The driver of one car, an elderly man, was given treatment on scene for chest pain before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital."

Dudley Police tweeted to advise motorists to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC: Pedmore Road is closed to traffic heading from Merry Hill following a serious collision. The Gateway also shut, please avoid area. — Dudley Police (@DudleyPolice) February 3, 2017

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police's collision investigation unit on 101.