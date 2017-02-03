Body found in river identified as missing man David Smith, 65
A body found in the River Severn yesterday has been identified as missing Bridgnorth man David Smith.
Mr Smith, 65, was reported missing from Bridgnorth on Sunday, November 27.
A member of the public reported seeing a body going over the weir at Holt Heath near Worcester at about 3.40pm yesterday.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the body was found shortly before 5pm.
Formal identification was confirmed this morning and Mr Smith's next of kin have been informed.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
The family have asked that their privacy be respected.