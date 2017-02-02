Wolverhampton police car crash causes big delays

A crash involving a police car has caused long tailbacks on Wolverhampton’s ring road.

The crash involving two cars took place around 4.30pm at the ring road’s junction with Stafford Street.

Tailbacks were reported back as far as the Bilston Street roundabout.

A spokesman from West Midlands Fire Service control, said: “The crash involved one private motor vehicle and one police car.

“The first vehicle was occupied by one man who was driving. He was out of the vehicle prior to our arrival and had suffered no injuries.

“The police car was occupied by a woman officer who has not been extricated by fire service personnel under the supervision of paramedics.

“She was taken to hospital for checks but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "An officer has been taken to hospital with minor injuries for a check-up. The road is still closed while we wait for a recovery vehicle."