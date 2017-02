A body, believed to be that of a man, was today recovered from the River Severn at Holt Heath, near Worcester.

A member of the public reported seeing a body going over the weir at about 3.40pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the body was found shortly before 5pm.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "The body has not yet been identified but is believed to be a man.

"No further details will be released today."