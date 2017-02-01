Girl injured and pet dog killed in Halesowen crash

A schoolgirl was seriously injured and her dog killed after a two-car crash in the Black Country.

The 15-year-old pedestrian suffered serious leg injuries when she was caught up in the smash in Coombs Road, Halesowen.

She remained in a stable condition in hospital. Her pet dog died in the crash.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses as they investigate the cause of the crash, which happened on Friday at around 4.30pm.

A silver Volkswagen Bora crashed with a silver Kia Sportage at the junction with Amber Road.

Both drivers stopped at the scene and are assisting officers with the investigation, but West Midlands Police has asked anyone who saw the incident to call them on 101.