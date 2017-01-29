Two people seriously injured in Linthouse Lane smash

Two people were in a serious condition in hospital today after a crash between a motorbike and a car in the Black Country last night.

Linthouse Lane in Wednesfield was closed for several hours after the 'very serious' collision happened at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

A man and a woman were both taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police, who were joined by at least two ambulances at the scene.

Specific details of their injuries are not yet known.

Bystanders were reported to have helped the casualties before emergency services arrived at the smash, which happened at the junction of Linthouse Lane and Olinthus Avenue around 100 yards from The Albion pub.

Linthouse Lane remained closed between Griffiths Drive and Lichfield Road until the early hours while collision investigators examined the area.

Reporter Tom Oakley was at Linthouse Lane today, where debris and skid marks were visible on grass next to the junction:

What appears to be pieces of a motorbike on the side of the road, next to tyre marks in the grass pic.twitter.com/TekPoR6lld — Tom Oakley (@TomOakley_Star) January 29, 2017

Mindu Kaur was working across the road in off-licence Linthouse Wines when the collision took place.

The 59-year-old said: "Customers have told me that there was a serious accident between a bike and a car.

"I saw flashing lights on CCTV but didn't see anything happen. I think it was quite serious.

"Usually crashes happen up by the island where its busier but not near a T-junction."

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Linthouse Lane, Wednesfield yesterday night around 7.30pm to a report of a collision between a motorbike and a car.

"The road was closed for a short time while emergency services attended the scene.

"A man and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information can call Sgt Alan Hands on 101 ext 843 6050."