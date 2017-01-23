Driver had to be rescued in West Bromwich flood - VIDEO and PICTURES

A motorist had to be rescued by a JCB driver sent to a West Bromwich residential street flooded by a burst water main.

Residents watched aghast as Beaconview Road and nearby Navigation Lane filled with a torrent of water on Friday, which flowed from the pipe that had ruptured at around 3pm.

The different levels of Beaconview Road meant that the depth of the water ranged from three to as much as seven feet, where the street dips into a basin under a bridge.

Fortunately there were no reports of the water entering people’s homes, protected by their sloping driveways.

By Saturday morning the clean-up operation was almost finished, with homeowners praising the speed of the response by South Staffs Water.

Among those residents who had been nervously watching the rapidly rising water levels the night before, was 49-year-old Simon Tandy.

He said: “The water was getting disturbingly close to the house. But fortunately it didn’t enter.

“I think it’s because the drains are in good shape and it didn’t rain.

He added: “It’s hard to believe it’s the same road this morning. The guys from South Staffs have been amazing, working through the night to clear it. There is mud left but we’ve had more before from lorries going past. When they’ve finished the road will be cleaner than it ever was before.”

His wife Deborah, 45, was also impressed.

“The lads have worked really hard. It’s an example of how it should be done after flooding happens,” she said.

Also noting the quick clean-up, but concerned at the potential damage caused by the flood water, was fellow Beaconview resident John Heycock, 52.

He said: “There was red mud left, most of which they have cleaned up. But there is a crack in the wall at the front of my drive which forms part of the car port. The water was right up against it.”

Unlike the man who became trapped, Mr Heycock decided not to risk driving up to his property last night when he returned from work at around 10pm to find the road submerged.

“I had to park my van at the top of the hill and criss-cross neighbours’ gardens to get into my house.

“I am waiting for the buses to start using the road and then I will think it’s safe to drive out again.”

Engineers from South Staffs Water were able to repair the pipe that had ruptured by 5.15pm.

A spokesman said:”We’re sorry that some of our customers in the Beacon View, Stone Cross and Friars Park areas may have experienced low pressure or no water.”