West Bromwich road flooded as water gushes 3ft deep from burst pipe

Water has gushed up to 3ft deep flooding a road in West Bromwich close to homes causing traffic disruption.

It is believed a water main burst at around 3pm sending water flowing into Beaconview Road, in the Charlemont area of the town.

Police and fire service officials have been alerted to the flooding.

West Midlands Fire Service spokesman Neil Spencer says they are currently dealing with six inches of water flooding the road.

He said: "Six inches of water has flooded the road and is fast moving towards homes."

Initially West Midlands Police's force contact centre suspected a nearby canal had burst its banks but it is now thought a nearby pipe had ruptured.

A bus service in the area has also been diverted.

Due to a burst water main on Beacon View Road, service 45 is diverted in both directions via Walsall Road & Jervoise Lane #WestBromwich — NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) January 20, 2017

South Staffs Water engineers are en route to mak e repairs to the pipe.

Spokeswoman Kayleigh Ruddock said: "We are aware there has been a burst on Beaconview Road, our engineers are on their way to the site to carry out repairs."