Busy Walsall junction blocked after blaze destroys car

A busy road through Walsall had to be partially closed after a blaze gutted a car this afternoon.

The fire happened on the junction of Lichfield Road and Barracks Lane in Walsall Wood which was closed as a result.

The devastated and charred car was left resting on its sunken bumper after the flames were extinguished.

A crew from Aldridge fire station and another from Lichfield went to the scene after a 999 call at 1.50pm. The road remained shut at 3.30pm.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said that the fire involved '100 per cent' of the car and the road was closed as a result of the blaze while crews waited for Highways Experts to asses the damage caused to the road by the fire.