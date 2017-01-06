Driver 'makes off from scene' of Wolverhampton crash after being helped from wreckage

A driver allegedly left the scene of a crash where a car ploughed through walls outside homes in Wolverhampton - after being helped from the wreckage by members of the public.

The blue Volkswagon came to a rest outside homes in the Penn Fields area of the city following the crash today.

Firefighters were called to the scene by police following the crash which happened at around 1.50pm.

The car crashed into two walls outside houses in Jeffcock Road.

Eight firefighters from Wolverhampton station were sent to help ensure the car was safe in the wake of the crash.

Firefighters claimed the driver was helped from the stricken car by members of the public but left the scene shortly afterwards.

Damage was caused to the walls outside the homes. Checks were being made over any further structural damage.

Bricks and debris was scattered in the crash. The car received damage to its front and side.