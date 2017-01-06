facebook icon twitter icon
Black Country Route shut after car bursts into flames

A car fire closed part of a major Black Country road onto the M6 during rush hour.

Smoke from the fire engulfs the car. Picture: Walsall Fire Station

The incident happened just before 5.30pm today on the Black Country Route towards J10.

Fire crews from Walsall attended the blaze following an engine failure on a BMW 5 series.

Firefighters tackle the blaze, and the damage left in its wake. Picture: Walsall Fire Station

Chris Hands, station crew commander, said: "An engine failure gave a leak in fuel and it ignited.

"The road was closed for around 15 minutes and there was a backlog of traffic.

"We extinguished the fire and left the scene at 6.30pm. The road was reopened shortly after.

"Luckily, no one was injured."

