Black Country Route shut after car bursts into flames

A car fire closed part of a major Black Country road onto the M6 during rush hour.

The incident happened just before 5.30pm today on the Black Country Route towards J10.

Fire crews from Walsall attended the blaze following an engine failure on a BMW 5 series.

Chris Hands, station crew commander, said: "An engine failure gave a leak in fuel and it ignited.

"The road was closed for around 15 minutes and there was a backlog of traffic.

"We extinguished the fire and left the scene at 6.30pm. The road was reopened shortly after.

"Luckily, no one was injured."