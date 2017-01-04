Man cut free after four-car smash at busy junction

A man was taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash which closed a busy junction this afternoon.

The man, who is in his forties, was involved in the pile-up at the junction of Coppice Road, High Street and Brookland Road in Walsall Wood at around 12.30pm.

The crash, which involved three cars and a van, briefly closed the junction.

The man was taken to the Walsall Manor Hospital by ambulance suffering from pain to his back and shoulder. He had also suffered a thumb injury.

Three other people suffered minor injuries and were discharged by paramedics at the scene.

A person had to be cut from their vehicle by firefighters but it is unknown whether it was the injured man.

Ten firefighters from Aldridge and Walsall were sent to help with the crash’s aftermath.