Dozens of firefighters tackle major blaze at West Bromwich town centre restaurant

Dozens of firefighters tackled a large blaze at a West Bromwich town centre restaurant today, with large plumes of black smoke visible from several miles away.

Around 40 firefighters were at the scene of the fire, at the Royale Garden restaurant on the High Street, with a warning that the road will be shut for hours.

Six fire engines, four police cars and one ambulance were on the scene, said one eyewitness.

Emergency services were called at 11.17am. See more pictures and video from our live coverage of the fire.

West Midlands Fire Service said the first and second floor of the property were affected, and a stretch of the High Street was sealed off.

No one is thought to have been injured.

Owner Mercy Igunbor said: "I have no idea how it would have started, there was nobody in there at the time.

"It is a devastating day for me, we have been here for three years as of last month."

National Express West Midlands said services 50A, 50C & 83 were diverted via Kelvin Way, Spon Lane & West Bromwich Ringway.

The fire came just a few hours after a blaze at No 1 Pizza also on West Bromwich High Street.