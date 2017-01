Dozens of firefighters are tackling a 'severe' blaze at a leisure centre in Walsall Wood.

Five appliances from West Midlands Fire Service are currently at the site of Oak Park Leisure Centre on Lichfield Road where a fire has broken out.

West Midlands Fire Service said: "We currently have 5 appliances dealing with a severe building fire on Lichfield Road. #WalsallWood."

