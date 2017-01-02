Woman injured as cars collide on Wolverhampton Ring Road near Molineux

This was the scene today after two cars collided on Wolverhampton's Ring Road, leaving one woman trapped and forcing the closure of the road.

Police were called at around 12.20pm after the VW and BMW collided at Ring Road St Peter's, not far from Molineux.

A woman in the black VW Golf was cut free by firefighters who removed the car's roof in less than five minutes.

Officials place roof of the car on the body of the vehicle as they work to clear the road @stpetersringroad pic.twitter.com/qFhD5BeSol — Jessica Labhart (@JLabhart_star) January 2, 2017

Another car that has received damage to its bumper @stpetersringroad pic.twitter.com/PBJvASc3X4 — Jessica Labhart (@JLabhart_star) January 2, 2017

She was said to have been complaining of back and neck pain.

The green BMW 3 Series car crashed into railings. It is not clear if anyone in that vehicle was injured.

Both crews from Wolverhampton fire station were called to the crash, and police said the vehicles were awaiting recovery.