Teenage passenger killed as car crashes into trees on New Year's Day

An 18-year-old has died after the car he was in crashed into trees near Penkridge on New Year's Day.

The grey Honda Civic left the Cannock Road in Pillaton, near the hump back bridge prior to the turn with Mansty Lane, at around 9.40pm.

Police are yet to name the victim, who died at the scene, and have appealed for witnesses to the crash.

Interactive Street View of the area

Inspector Jonathan Staite said: "Sadly, despite the efforts of passers-by and medical staff from the West Midlands Ambulance Service, the front seat passenger, an 18-year-old local male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Specialist officers are supporting the family of the male at this difficult time.

"Officers are keen to trace any witnesses who saw the collision itself or who saw the grey Honda Civic before the collision. Any witnesses are asked to contact Staffordshire police."

The force can be contacted on 101. The incident reference is 789 of January 1.