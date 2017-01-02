Jon Whitehouse: Heartfelt tribute for rider killed in Boxing Day crash

A neighbour and close friend of a motorcyclist who was killed in a road smash on Boxing Day has spoken about losing his pal who would ‘do anything for anybody’.

Jon Whitehouse, 44, from Castlecroft, died after a four vehicle collision on Bridgnorth Road outside the Gardenlands Garden Centre, near Seisdon.

His friend Dave Hill told the Express & Star: “Last year or two we’ve really hit it off. He came in here and fitted doors for me and CCTV. He was really handy.

“He would do anything for you. He only had the bike quite recently I think.

"I’m gutted. I’m really going to miss him.”