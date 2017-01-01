Tributes paid as Wolverhampton boy killed in crash is named

A 13-year-old Wolverhampton schoolboy who died after being struck by a car in Wednesfield just days after Christmas was today named as Sean Williams.

Sean, from Bushbury, was hit by a car in Lakefield Road at the junction with March End Road and Wednesfield Road at around 2pm on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Today his parents Elaine and Andrew paid tribute to their “amazing, loving little boy”.

They said: “To all family and friends, tank-you for your support. This is the picture we would like you all to remember of our baby boy. Anyone who knew Sean would know he was an amazing, intelligent, polite, loving little boy.

“He will be truly missed by us, his mom, dad and family and friends.”

Police Sergeant Alan Wood, from the regional Collision Investigation Unit, said his team still need to trace witnesses, in-particular the driver of a car waiting at traffic lights at the time of the collision.

He added: “It was a small, light-coloured vehicle stationary at the traffic light junction, in the right filter lane heading from Lakefield Road turning right into March End Road.

“We believe they could be key witnesses but so far we have not been able to trace the occupants. I am appealing to them to get in touch as they could have information that would greatly assist our investigation.”

The driver of the car involved was taken to hospital and treated for shock. He is continuing to assist collision investigators

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is urged to call West Midlands Police’s Collision Investigation Unit on the 101 number or email SergeantWood at alan.wood@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk