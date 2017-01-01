Firefighters rescue man in 15ft canalside fall - with video
Firefighters were called out to rescue a man who had fallen 15ft to the canalside in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Crews used a hydraulic platform and a specialist stretcher to lift the man back up to street level where ambulance staff took over.
Highgate Community Fire Station tweeted:
Here is a video of the rescue. We used a specialist stretcher for the HP. Big thanks to @TechRescueWMFS & @WMASHART pic.twitter.com/ZRs4WVoZ43— WMFS Highgate (@HighgateFire) January 1, 2017
