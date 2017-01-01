facebook icon twitter icon
Firefighters rescue man in 15ft canalside fall - with video

Firefighters were called out to rescue a man who had fallen 15ft to the canalside in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Emergency crews tend to the man. Photo: @HighgateFire
Crews used a hydraulic platform and a specialist stretcher to lift the man back up to street level where ambulance staff took over.

Highgate Community Fire Station tweeted:

The hydraulic platfom used in the rescue. Photo: @HighgateFire
