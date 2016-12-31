facebook icon twitter icon
Warning after blazes at two flats in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton firefighters have urged people to take extra care during the New Year celebrations after tackling two severe flat fires in 12 hours.

The fire in Lime Street. Photo: @WestMidsFire
The two blazes occurred just half a mile away from each other.

Two crews from Wolverhampton and one from Fallings Park were called to the first at Merridale Court at just after midnight.

The scene of the Merridale Court fire. Photo: @WestMidsFire
A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "A bed and sofa were on fire on the third floor of a block on Merridale Court, off Merridale Road.

"Forced entry was required to get into the building. An ambulance was also in attendance but all people were accounted for and there were no reports of any casualties."

Firefighters tweeted:

Then at 9.17am this morning a call was received to attend a fire at a flat in Lime Street, above the Kool Kutz barbers shop.

The scene of the fire in Lime Street. Photo: @WestMidsFire
Two men were reported to have exited the property before the arrival of three fire crews, again two from Wolverhampton and one from Fallings Park.

The WMFS spokesman added: "One adult male was suffering from smoke inhalation and was being treated at the scene by the ambulance service."

At 10.30a the fire crews were said to be making good progress in tackling the blaze.

The fire service tweeted:

