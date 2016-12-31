M42 closed after police incident near Bromsgrove

The M42 southbound was closed for an hour today after a police incident near Bromsgrove.

Traffic heading towards the M5 was halted at Junction 1 at around 11.30am today.

Highways England imposed a diversion around the scene while the incident caused delays for motorists up to Junction 2 for Hopwood.

The situation was resolved by 12.30pm and the carriageway was reopened.

Authorities have not confirmed the nature of the incident however the Central Motorway Police Group issued an appeal for information regarding a ‘female’ who was present at the scene at the time.

A message posted via their Twitter feed said: