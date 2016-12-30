Grandfather in Dudley road tragedy was struck by two cars

A man killed on a busy Dudley road was hit by one car which threw him into the path of another vehicle, an inquest heard.

Arthur Fletcher, of Beckensall Close, was treated at the scene following the accident in Priory Road on December 10, but died later in hospital. The 65 year old had been hit by a red Nissan Juke at about 5.30pm.

The impact of the first collision caused him to rebound onto the other side of the carriageway where he was struck by a Vauxhall Zafira car, the Black Country Coroners Court heard.

Giving evidence at the opening of the inquest yesterday, Bonita Poole, the coroner’s investigating officer, said: “Both drivers have been seen and at this time it looks like there was no fault between the two drivers, but a police investigation is currently ongoing.” The cause of death given was multiple injuries.

The inquest was adjourned until February 15.

In a statement issued earlier this month, Mr Fletcher’s family described him as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

“He was a keen photographer who was loved and will be missed, but never forgotten.

“We are asking for our privacy to be respected at this time, but would ask for anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the police.”

Mr Fletcher’s death comes less than two months after teenager Georgie Ann Evans was killed in a horror smash on Priory Road. The 18 year old was driving a Ford Fiesta which collided with an Audi at the junction of Cedar Road.

Kuba Oles, 24, of Beaconview Road, West Bromwich, has been charged with causing her death by dangerous driving and is next due in court on January 9.

Ward councillor Ken Finch wants action to be taken to improve safety on the busy road which joins the Birmingham New Road and is the main route into Dudley town centre for traffic heading from Wolverhampton. Speed humps and cameras have been listed as traffic-calming suggestions.

He said he would be willing to listen to any suggestions from experts to improve safety.

An Aldi supermarket opened recently on the site of the old King Arthur pub and this has brought more traffic to the road.