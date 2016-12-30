Cannock Road crash: Popular shopkeeper dies after van and car collide in Wolverhampton

A grandfather has died after the van he was driving collided with a car on Wolverhampton's busy Cannock Road.

Father-of-three Balvinder Singh was taken to hospital following the crash on Cannock Road, near to the junction of Cross Street North, at around 8.20am yesterday.

Police confirmed today that Mr Singh, who they described as a popular Wednesfield shopkeeper, later died from his injuries.

A family statement today said: “He was the most loyal and hard-working family man, with three children and five grandchildren who were his everything.

"He was loved throughout the community.”

The car driver was treated for minor injuries, and is said to be helping officers with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Sgt Alan Hands, from the regional collision investigation unit, said: “I would like anybody who witnessed this incident and hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch and help us find out exactly what happened.

“Medical staff did all they could but tragically Mr Singh could not be saved.

"I urge anyone who saw what happened to contact us on 101 quoting log number 423 of 29 December.”