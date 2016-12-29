Water gushes 30ft into the sky outside Tesco supermarket in Stafford - WATCH
Shoppers were soaked when water shot 30ft into the air outside a Stafford supermarket today.
A problem with a water hydrant at the Tesco Extra store in Stafford gave the car park a new look water fountain ahead of the New Year.
The @Tesco Extra in #Stafford has decided to install an exciting new water feature for 2017 @StaffsNews @StaffordFMNews @EandS_Stafford pic.twitter.com/ytvTWe6C3m
— Staffordshire News (@StaffsDailyNews) December 29, 2016
Staff at the store have circled it with trolleys to make sure no-one gets wet.
A spokesperson for the store said: "We are working with the local water provider to fix the cap on the hydrant outside our Stafford store."