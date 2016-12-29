Shoppers were soaked when water shot 30ft into the air outside a Stafford supermarket today.

A problem with a water hydrant at the Tesco Extra store in Stafford gave the car park a new look water fountain ahead of the New Year.

Staff at the store have circled it with trolleys to make sure no-one gets wet.

A spokesperson for the store said: "We are working with the local water provider to fix the cap on the hydrant outside our Stafford store.”