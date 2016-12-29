Two injured as crash involving car and van shuts Wolverhampton's Cannock Road

Two people were injured when a car and a van collided on a main road in Wolverhampton today, leading to delays for motorists.

Emergency services were called to Cannock Road at around 8.20am, forcing the closure of the road at Cross Street North.

One person was taken to Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital, and another to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. The city council said the road was expected to stay shut until early afternoon.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted an image of the crash, along with a warning for drivers to take car in icy conditions.

It came as emergency services around the region advised drivers to take care, amid several cases of people having their cars stolen while leaving them to defrost.