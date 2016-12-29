Teenage boy 'seriously injured' after being hit by car in Wednesfield

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car near Wolverhampton.

The boy was hit in March End Road at the junction of Wednesfield Road and Lakefield Road, in Wednesfield, today.

He was taken by ambulance to Birmingham Children's Hospital following the crash at around 2pm.

The driver of the car, a man believed to be in his 20s, was treated for the effects of shock and taken to New Cross Hospital for further assessment.

A third patient, a man who was not involved in the incident, was treated for a medical emergency in a nearby car that was sitting in traffic as a result of the crash.

He was also taken to New Cross Hospital.

A total of three ambulances attended the scene, as well as a paramedic support officer and merit trauma doctor.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Lakefield Road, Wednesfield, at just after 2pm on Thursday.

"A boy, believed to be in his teens, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Anyone with information can call police on 101.

Reporter Nick Humphreys has been at the scene.

Another serious looking crash today in #wolverhampton this time in Wednesfield. I'm told a young male hit by car. pic.twitter.com/Mc0XiS8XNF — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) December 29, 2016

Investigators shut Lakefield Road heading southbound from Lichfield Road roundabout in the aftermath.

A woman who lives in nearby Pickering Road, who asked not to be named, said eyewitnesses were very concerned for the youngster.

She said: "I pray that he'll be okay. No-one knows who it was but I wouldn't be surprised if he was local. We'll just have to keep out fingers crossed for him."

Emma Wilson, 34, who also lives in Wednesfield, added: "It must be serious given the amount of police that came. Hopefully he'll be alright. It looks a nasty though."

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Jamies Arrowsmith said: “On arrival, crews discovered a teenage boy who had suffered very serious injuries in the collision.

“He received advanced trauma care at the scene and had his condition stabilised before being transported to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

"The doctor travelled on the ambulance to continue treatment en-route to the hospital.

“Unfortunately, his condition is thought to be extremely serious."