West Bromwich road cordoned off due to 'police incident'

A road in West Bromwich town centre has been cordoned off due to a 'police incident' as emergency services descend on the scene.

Police cordon off part of Dartmouth Street at its junction with High Street, near Carters Green, West Bromwich. Credit: Amanda Waite

Dartmouth Street was shut by police at its junction with High Street outside the former headquarters of West Bromwich Building Society.

Bystanders have been kept behind police tape close by the Strollers pub.

An air ambulance was seen landing close by on a car park in Bratt Street following the incident.

An air ambulance which attended the incident landed on a car park in nearby Bratt Street. Credit: Amanda Waite

West Midlands Fire Service described it as a 'police incident'.

Police officers at the scene

More to follow.

