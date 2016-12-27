West Bromwich road cordoned off due to 'police incident'

A road in West Bromwich town centre has been cordoned off due to a 'police incident' as emergency services descend on the scene.

Dartmouth Street was shut by police at its junction with High Street outside the former headquarters of West Bromwich Building Society.

BREAKING NEWS: Man shot dead prompting murder investigation

Bystanders have been kept behind police tape close by the Strollers pub.

An air ambulance was seen landing close by on a car park in Bratt Street following the incident.

West Midlands Fire Service described it as a 'police incident'.

Interactive map of the scene

More to follow.