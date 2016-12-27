Community in shock after motorcyclist killed in Boxing Day crash near Wolverhampton

A community spoke of its shock after a motorcyclist was tragically killed in a four-vehicle crash on a busy road on Boxing Day.

The male rider was involved in an accident between two cars and two motorbikes at around 12.10pm on the A454 Bridgnorth Road outside the Gardenlands Garden Centre, near Seisdon.

People who had been travelling in the two cars and the other motorcyclist are thought to have been uninjured during the accident.

The road was closed until 4.48pm for investigations to take place and officers shut off Bridgnorth Road at its junctions with Brantley Lane and Fox Road.

Staffordshire Police patrol cars blocked off entry to the road outside the Fox at Shipley pub.

A member of staff at the pub said: “We saw police cars, fire engines and an air ambulance come past between 11.30am and 12pm. The Bridgnorth Road is a busy road.”

A man, who lives near the Bridgnorth Road but wished not to be named, said: “There have been quite a few crashes in recent years.”

Councillor Robert McCardle, who represents Trysull and Seisdon on South Staffordshire Council, said he was aware there had been a crash.

He said: “We heard the ambulance and fire engines going past.

“It seems to be a tragic accident and my heart goes out to the friends and family of the deceased.”

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “One of the motorcyclists was pronounced dead at the scene."

They appealed for witnesses who may have seen the accident to make contact with officers.

In October a woman in her 70s had to be cut out of a car after the vehicle and a lorry crashed on the same road.

Paramedics and the Midlands air ambulance were called to the garden centre at around 1.20pm on October 12.

The woman was taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton and suffered a fractured rib and neck injury.

Any people who saw the latest crash are asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 224 26/12/16.