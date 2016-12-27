Car smashes into front wall outside Bloxwich home with drink-drive suspect arrested

A car left the road, smashing into a family's own vehicle and coming to rest on its side outside a house.

Police confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following the crash in the early hours today.

The crash happened in Goscote Lane, Bloxwich, at around 2am.

The car, travelling southbound, is believed to have mounted the kerb and ploughed through the wooden fence and landed on its side.

It took out a panel and two concrete pillars, and destroyed the front end of the Vauxhall Astra estate that was parked on the driveway.

A man, thought to be behind the wheel, remained conscious, and tried to free himself before fire crews arrived.

A male passenger also managed to free himself before crews arrived.

Both were taken to hospital, and the driver was later arrested, say police.

The occupiers of the house, a young family, amazingly slept through the crash.

They only found out after neighbours knocked on the door to alert them.

A woman in her 20s living at the house, who asked not to be named, said: "We didn't hear anything, we only found out when we had a knock from next door.

"They said they heard this loud bang and came out and saw it."

She added: "It's not exactly what you want at Christmas time, my partner has just been on the phone trying to sort out the insurance.

"We've never had anything like this happen before, and we don't want it to happen again."

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "A car was in collision with garden wall and a parked car on the driveway of the property.

"Two men, both aged 28, got out of the car prior our arrival. Paramedics took them both to Manor Hospital in Walsall."

Bloxwich fire crew was called at 2am, it left at 2.39am.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "The driver was first taken to hospital and later arrested for drink driving."