Blaze rips through former Wolverhampton factory

A blaze ripped through a former factory in Wolverhampton tonight, sending smoke billowing across a nearby railway track.

Trains were ordered to slow down as they approached the scene on Lower Horseley Fields Road as a precaution.

Around 25 firefighters tackled flames which enveloped the first floor and roof of the derelict building.

The alarm was raised at 6.46pm. Several 999 calls were made to the emergency services.

The blaze is ongoing.