Stourbridge stabbing: Couple and boy seriously injured in family attack

A couple and their son have been seriously injured in a triple stabbing in Stourbridge.

A man has been arrested after the man, woman and boy were found with serious stab wounds at a house in Norton this morning.

Police, paramedics and two air ambulances descended on Greyhound Lane at around 8am, where the victims were found seriously injured. It is understood they are a couple and a son.

A Land Rover stolen from outside the home was intercepted around 30 minutes later in Norton Road and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

Air ambulances from Cosford and Tatton Hill both flew to the scene, while West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two land ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.

Ambulance service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: “Three patients suffered serious stab wounds in the incident.

“A woman, a man and a boy all suffered very serious injuries in the incident and received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.”

