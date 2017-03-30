Man charged with killing elderly father in Perry Barr stabbing

A man has been charged with murdering his elderly father, who died after being stabbed in the West Midlands on Tuesday.

Unemployed Garey Mitchell is accused of killing his 86-year-old father, who was today named by police as Sebert Mitchell.

A post mortem has confirmed Mr Mitchell died as a result of head injures and stab wounds to the neck after he was attacked in Wensleydale Road, Perry Barr.

Armed police descended on the residential road shortly after 1.30pm on Tuesday after officers were called by paramedics. The pensioner was confirmed dead at the scene.

The area remained cordoned off yesterday, where neighbours were in shock at learning of Mr Mitchell's death.

Tim Chisholm, who has lived in Wensleydale Road for 34 years, described the moment emergency services arrived at the street on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old said: "First of all I saw a police car pull up over the road and then within about three minutes there were about 14 there. Armed police came too and jumped out with guns.

"A man was brought out the property and swiftly taken away. I could see that there was blood too.

"I am in absolute shock. Nothing like this usually happens around here."