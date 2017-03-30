Dudley doctor denies sex attacks on five patients

A doctor has denied sexually assaulting five patients while working at a Black Country surgery last year.

Dr Amirul Haque, from Birmingham, is alleged to have committed the offences at a Dudley practice between January 14 and January 22 2016.

The 32-year-old, from Ladypool Road, Balsall Heath, pleaded not guilty to all five charges when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday.

He was remanded on bail after a date for the start of his trial at the same court was provisionally set for February 8 next year.

The charges relate to five counts of sexual assault committed against separate patients, including on women who had complained of a sore throat and earache.

He gave no indication of plea at Walsall Magistrates Court earlier this month but has now entered his not guilty plea.