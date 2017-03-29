Two arrested in Birmingham anti-terror operation

Two people were arrested in Birmingham today on suspicion of terrorism offences.

West Midlands Police Counter Terrorism detectives arrested a man and a woman, aged 21 and 23 respectively, this afternoon on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts.

They have been detained under terrorism legislation, however the force has confirmed the arrests are not in any way connected to the Westminster attack.

A force spokesperson said: "The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led and there is no risk to the public’s safety."

Police are searching six properties in Birmingham - five homes and one business address - as part of the investigation.

Officers have an initial 48 hours to question the two before charging, releasing or applying for a warrant of further detention.