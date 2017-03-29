Neighbours 'in absolute shock' after man stabbed to death

Residents have spoken of their shock after a man was stabbed to death at a home in the West Midlands.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

The suspect is believed to have known the man who died after being stabbed at the house in Perry Barr on Tuesday.

Police swooped on the property in Wensleydale Road just after 1.30pm.

Despite the efforts of medics the man, who was described as elderly by neighbours, was confirmed dead at the scene.

The names of the victim and murder suspect are not yet known.

Wensleydale Road was cordoned off throughout Tuesday afternoon while officers scoured the area and a second man arrested at the scene is currently helping police with their inquiries.

A police van and cordon remained at the property today - as a community were left in shock.

Tim Chisholm, aged 72, has lived in the street for 34 years.

He said: "First of all I saw a police car pull up over the road and then within about three minutes there were about 14 there. Armed police came too and jumped out with guns.

"A man was brought out the property and swiftly taken away. I could see that there was blood too.

"I am in absolute shock. Nothing like this usually happens around here."

He added: "I didn't know the family that well but we would always say hello and give each other Christmas cards."

Another neighbour said: "I came home from work and the road was blocked off. I couldn't believe when I heard.

"They were a quiet person who kept themselves to themselves."

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "We believe that the two men knew each other and at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the inquiry."

Anyone with information is urged to call West Midlands Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.