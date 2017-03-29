Young Wolverhampton man stabbed 20 times by ex-housemate, murder trial hears

A young man was stabbed more than 20 times in a Wolverhampton street by a former housemate, a court heard.

Mircea Gheorghe Cozmiuc, aged 23, was killed in Carter Road, Whitmore Reans, having just set off for work from his home in the same road.

Sivan Amin, 37, is on trial at Birmingham Crown Court for the murder of Mr Cozmiuc.

It is alleged that Mr Cozmiuc was repeatedly stabbed in the neck and then in the chest as he lay screaming on the ground.

On the first day of Amin’s trial yesterday it was revealed they had previously lived together in Carter Road but it was alleged Amin had ‘turned against’ Mr Cozmiuc.

Mr Kevin Hegarty QC, prosecuting, said: “Mr Cozmiuc was walking down the street to the junction where he met up with a workmate who would then drive them to work, but he never met him.

“A man came from an Audi, with his face concealed, went up to Mr Cozmiuc and stuck a knife into his neck.

“It wasn’t just once. He stabbed him in excess of 20 times, and once Mr Cozmiuc collapsed to the ground the attack continued.

“The murderer pulled the arms of Mr Cozmiuc so he could strike the knife into his chest.”

Mr Hegarty QC, added: “This was not a random attack. Mr Cozmiuc knew his attacker, we say.

“In fact they used to live together in Carter Road. He knew his attacker and his attacker was Sivan Amin.”

Birmingham Crown Court heard Mr Cozmiuc had left his home at 7am on September 3.

Mr Hegarty said witnesses heard him screaming and called an ambulance, but he could not be saved.

He added the Audi from which the murderer sprung was traced back to Amin and police later found Mr Cozmiuc’s blood on the accelerator pedal. Screenshots were recovered from Mr Cozmiuc’s mobile phone of abusive and threatening messages.

Mr Hegarty, added: “These messages can be linked back to Sivan Amin, a man Mr Cozmiuc used to share an address with, but a man who turned against him for reasons which may become apparent. Amin decided the only way to resolve this in his own mind was to kill Mr Cozmiuc.”

Amin, of Merridale Street West, denies Mr Cozmiuc’s murder.

The trial continues.