Driver asked girl, 11, to get into his van in Cannock

An 11-year-old girl in Cannock was asked to get into a man’s van, prompting a police appeal for information.

The girl was not harmed and ran home before alerting her school, which in turn alerted the police. The incident happened on Arthur Street at around 3.45pm last Thursday.

Staffordshire Police is now investigating the incident and local neighbourhood police officers have carried out high visibility patrols in the area. CCTV is being reviewed.

The man, described as in his 30s, 5ft 10in tall with an athletic build, has a trimmed beard and stubble.

He was driving a small white Ford Escort Van which turned right into Huntington Terrace Road and then right again into Belt Road.

The man was wearing a green jacket and a silver and red beanie hat with a snowflake on it.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.