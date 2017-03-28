Wolves v Blues: 25 men wanted by police over trouble at Molineux derby

These 25 men are wanted by police after trouble broke out at the Wolves v Blues derby match in February.

Officers have tonight appealed for help identifying the men, who they say were involved in disorder which broke out during and after the Friday night tie at Molineux on Feburary 24.

So far 13 people have been arrested and a further 7 people have been questioned.

A 21-year-old man who was among those arrested after the 2-1 win for Birmingham City has already been charged with violent disorder.

Chief Inspector Nicolas Rowe, head of the Football Unit at West Midlands Police, said: “Our enquiries are on-going and we would urge anyone who witnessed this disorder, or anyone who can identify those involved, to contact us immediately with information.

“We’d like to remind everyone that although there was a small amount of disorder, the vast majority of fans were well-behaved and were there to enjoy the game.

“We would like to praise those fans and reassure them that action will be taken against those who were involved in the disorder that they will be actively pursued and where appropriate will be prosecuted and banning orders considered."

Anyone with information should contact the Football Unit by calling 101.