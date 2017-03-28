Police hunt man who 'jumped McDonald's counter to steal cash and threw flour at supermarket worker'

This man is being hunted by police after a thief threw flour in the face of a supermarket worker and jumped over a McDonald's counter to steal cash from the till.

Officers have released the CCTV images after a spate of incidents in Wolverhampton.

In the first theft, a man stole money from an Iceland cash register after throwing flour into a cashier's face on March 14.

The thief fled with cash from the supermarket till in Howard Street after entering the store at around 6.45pm.

Around an hour and a half later, it is believed the same man jumped over the counter at McDonald's in Lea Road and stole money from an open till.

Detectives have reviewed the CCTV footage and believe the same man is responsible for both incidents.

They also believe he attempted to rob an elderly lady on the car park at Costcutter in Penn Road on March 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Simon Williams on simon.williams@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk.

Alternately call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.