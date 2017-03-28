Murder arrest after man stabbed to death in Great Barr

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death at a home in Great Barr.

The suspect is believed to have known the man who died after being stabbed today.

Police were called to the property in Wensleydale Road by paramedics who were treating the victim for serious injuries. Despite the efforts of medics he was confirmed dead at the scene.

The names and ages of the victim and murder suspect are not yet known.

Wensleydale Road was cordoned off throughout the afternoon while officers scoured the area and a second man arrested at the scene is currently helping police with their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "We believe that the two men knew each other and at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the inquiry."

Anyone with information is urged to call West Midlands Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.