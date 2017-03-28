Mother pleads guilty to £20,000 benefits con

An Albanian woman has pleaded guilty to claiming more than £20,000 in benefits after failing to declare that her working husband was living with her.

Mother-of-three Xheku Brahmi, of Turner Street, West Bromwich, pleaded guilty to two counts of dishonestly failing to disclose information to make a gain and one count of fraud by false representation.

The 27-year-old appeared alongside an interpreter at Walsall Magistrates Court on Friday where she was order to complete a 12-month community order and 140 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered by Magistrate Ms Eileen Jones to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £60.

The court heard how Brahmi claimed a total of £22,732 in benefits and income support that she wasn’t entitled to.

The offences took place between May 31, 2011, and December 8, 2011, with Brahmi failing to tell the Department for Work and Pensions that she shared a house with husband Muhammad Daniyal.

Then on August 20 2012, she completed an application for Income Support without telling the authorities she was living with Mr Daniyal.

During May 31, 2011, and December 8, 2011, she committed fraud by not telling Wolverhampton council that she was living with Mr Daniyal in order to claim Housing Benefit and Council Tax.

Mrs Val Hart, prosecuting, said: “She claimed she was a single parent living alone in the property.”

Since claiming the money, she had been paying £30 a month back to the authorities.